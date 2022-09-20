Obituary: Moore, Delma Irene

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 20, 2022
Delma Irene Moore, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the angels on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Willows Center in Parkersburg, WV.

Delma was born July 13, 1936, to the late Gertha Ray and Carrie Emma Buchanan. She was always smiling and loved spending time with her family. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Delma is survived by her three children, Virginia Johnson of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Jon Reel (Rhonda) of Alliance, Ohio, and Regina Reel of Glendale, Arizona; sister Hazel Cline, grandchildren Dave Reel (Gina), Mindy Taylor (Joe), Leona Hall (Brian), Jennifer Ketchum, Ashley Turndick, and Bobby Reel, as well as many nieces and nephews, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Delma is preceded in death by her parents, Gertha Ray and Carrie Emma Buchanan, brothers Earnest and Sonny, and two infant children, Johnathon and Juanita.

She will be loved and missed by everyone.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Obituary: Moyer, Ronald Lee
Anthony James Tony Johnson Obit
Obituary: Johnson, Anthony James (Tony)

