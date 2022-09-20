Obituary: Moyer, Ronald Lee

Ronald Lee Moyer Obit
Ronald Lee Moyer Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 20, 2022
Ronald Lee Moyer, 59, of Vienna, passed away on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, at his residence.

Ronald was born on August 24th, 1963, in Wood County, a son to his Father, Robert Loiseau, and his parents, Mary (Harvey) Caplinger.

Ron was a great handyman, always lending a hand to someone he just met. He was a true blessing to his family and friends. His family and friends will remember him most for his storytelling.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his Daughter, Jessica Swanbeck of Auburndale, FL; Grandkids Kaitlyn, Kody, and Logan Swanbeck; Sister Tammy (Zack) Bell of Parkersburg; Brother Donald (Amy) Moyer of Parkersburg; Sister Delana (Russell) Blizard of Auburn, WV; Brother James Caplinger of Parkersburg; Brother Harvey Jr (Melissa) Caplinger; Several nieces and nephews; and many great niece and nephews. As well as many friends.

A memorial service will be held September 24, 2022, at 12:00 pm at Camden Ave Church of Christ, 2900 Camden Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101. Friends and Family can visit one hour prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation society for its guidance and support during this difficult time.

Anthony James Tony Johnson Obit
Obituary: Johnson, Anthony James (Tony)

