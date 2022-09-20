Obituary: Patterson, Jr., Jack O.

Jack O. Patterson, Jr, of Marietta, died Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 17, 1952, to Jack O. Patterson, Sr and Dorothy Carter Patterson.

Jack was a Baptist by faith and a proud veteran of the US Army, having served in the Vietnam War. He had been employed by Guard-A-World as a security guard and the City of Marietta. He was a member of both The American Legion and VFW.

Jack is survived by his son, Jack O. (Alysha) Patterson, III, three grandchildren, Chloe Barnett, Alexander Adams, and Jaxton Hinzman, two brothers, Mike and Joey Patterson, niece, Kharisma, and nephew, Josh Colvin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, three daughters, Lisa, Amy, and Christina Patterson, and one sister, Donna Patterson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes with full military rites. Visitation will be for one hour prior to service. Burial will be at a later date in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, OH.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Patterson family and offer online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

