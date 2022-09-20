Obituary: Rucker, Betty W. (Price)

Betty W. (Price) Rucker, 85, formerly of Vienna, passed away on September 16, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Parkersburg. She was born on April 3, 1937, in Roane County, WV a daughter of the late Henry Asa and Elsie (Miller) Price. She was the youngest of five children.

After graduating from Parkersburg High School, she worked many years for the Equitable Insurance Company. She was also employed by Toys R Us and the Guard Dry Cleaning Service. She was a member of Wesley Methodist Church in Vienna for many years.

Betty is survived by her sister, Alta Marie Edwards; her brother and sister-in-law, Howard J. and Bettie Price; nieces, Linda Carpenter (David), Shirley Jackson (Jim), Lois Davis (Randy), Carol Edwards, and her nephew, Don Price (Brinda).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Melva J. Price and Sylvia R. Price, and her husband, Ralph Rucker.

The family would like to thank Milestone Senior Living for the good care they gave Betty.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg, with Reverend David Carpenter officiating.

Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery in Wirt County.

Visitation will be held Monday 3-5 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

