Obituary: Spiker, Ronald Eugene

Ronald Eugene Spiker, 88, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 22, 1934, in Parkersburg, WV, a Son of the late John and Olive (Stanley) Spiker.

Ronald was devoted to his wife, Mary, and was married for 53 years. After Mary’s death in 2009, Ron was blessed to find a 2nd love, Frankie Hanlon. He enjoyed golf and football.

and loved his West Highland White Terriers. Ron remained active in his community by helping with the refurbishment of the Parkersburg High School football stadium and maintaining the war memorials at The City Park. He served in the US Navy from September of 1954 until his honorable discharge from the Navy reserves in September 1962. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 15. He briefly worked at American Viscose before starting work at Dupont Washington Works, from which he retired in 1996.

Surviving is his son, Ronald E. Spiker, Jr. (Ann), sister Ann Moore (Ross), and grandchildren: Stuart Spiker USNR (Sylvia), Ryan Machado (Monica), Holly (Spiker) Walker, Audrey Lynne Spiker, and Trevor Sandoval. He has eight great-grandchildren.

Ron was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. His love and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Memorial services will be Tuesday 4 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Lisa Taylor officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 15. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be given to American Legion Post 15 2505 Ohio Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

