Obituary: Starkey Jr., Kenneth L.

Kenneth L. Starkey Jr., 82, was granted his angel wings on September 18, 2022. His final days were spent surrounded by his loving family in Parkersburg, WV.

Ken was born on April 23, 1940, and was the only son of the late Kenneth L. and Clara Teresa Kress Starkey, Sr., in Washington, PA. After Ken graduated from Parkersburg Catholic High School in 1958, he went on to study at Marshall University.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Ann McCue Starkey of Parkersburg; His two daughters, Kathleen Airhart-Wilson (Tad) of Vienna and Jennifer Palmer (Kurt) of Waverly, WV. His grandchildren, William Tyler and Ethan Airhart, Hannah and Preston Smith, and Torri and Tanner Wilson. One great-granddaughter, Amelia Sue Airhart. His sisters, Sandra C. Patterson (Jerry) of Nashville, NC, and Beverly Cantwell (Don) of Parkersburg.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Thursday at 11:00 am, followed by a Burial Ceremony at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery with Father John Rice as Celebrant. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Ken was born in Wheeling, WV, and moved to Parkesburg in elementary school. Ken worked for 30 years as a Salesman in the Farm Equipment Industry, where he was recognized and rewarded as one of the top salesmen in the industry. Ken loved helping and working with people, and after his retirement, he worked as a delivery driver for Obermeyer’s Florist and worked as an Associate with the Leavitt Funeral Home working visitations and funerals. Ken was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and was a Head Usher for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a Past Faithful Navigator. Ken’s passion was building and flying powered model airplanes. He served as President of the Vienna Sky Sharks Model Airplane Club and an active member since 1976.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of House Calls Hospice Care, especially Shelia, Brittany, Angela, and Angie. Thank you for all the care and patience you have shown during our family’s time of need. Your professionalism is of the highest level.

Gifts in Liew of flowers may be made in Ken’s memory to Alzheimer Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or House Calls Hospice at 417 Grand Park Drive Suite 203, Parkersburg, WV 26105.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

