Obituary: Tilley, Sandra LaReine Mace

Sandra LaReine Mace Tilley of Parkersburg, W.V., passed away on September 15, 2022. Sandra was born April 26th, 1941, the daughter of the late Daniel Roy and Lois Virginia Mace.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Harry Murphy; and her second husband, Jim Tilley.

She is survived by her son, Tim Murphy, and his wife, Jody; granddaughters: Sandra, Jennifer, Ashley, and Terry; great-grandchildren: Jaylen, Jacob, Timothy, Rage, Bethany, and Domick. Also by her loving brother, Roy Lee Mace (Sandy); her special friend and cousin Niki Mace Fleming; nephews, Rob-Roy and Murray Mace; niece, Krista Mace Sims, and numerous cousins.

She began her career as an English teacher at Wirt County High School, then trained to be a nurse at St Joseph’s Hospital, after which she transferred to Riverside Hospital in Columbus as a psychiatric nurse. She retired as the supervisor of Psychiatric Nursing and then moved back to Parkersburg.

Sandra was a woman of faith who loved music, mastering all instruments in the band and orchestra. She loved her two cats, Christina and Rachel, but most of all, her loving partner Sam McFee.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Reverend Frank Miller officiating.

The entombment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Thursday; 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Donations in Sandra’s memory may be made to Parkersburg Humane Society or a pet charity of choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

