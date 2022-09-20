OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Jackson County, Ohio, man is dead following a two-car crash involving a semi in Gallia County this morning.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a semi and a car near the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 near Gallipolis.

The release says that 40-year-old Jason Jones of Oak Hill, Ohio, was driving east on State Route 735 when the car was his car was hit by a semi traveling south on State Route 7.

The semi was driven by 49-year-old Gerald Greene of Grayson, Kentucky.

The Highway Patrol says Jones ran a red light and was hit by the semi.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Gallipolis Police and Fire Departments, Gallia County EMS, and Coroner’s Office helped at the scene.

