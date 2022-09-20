OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Jackson County, Ohio, man is dead following a two-car crash involving a semi in Gallia County this morning.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a semi and a car near the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 near Gallipolis.

The release says that 40-year-old Jason Jones of Oak Hill, Ohio, was driving east on State Route 735 when the car was his car was hit by a semi traveling south on State Route 7.

The semi was driven by 49-year-old Gerald Greene of Grayson, Kentucky.

The Highway Patrol says Jones ran a red light and was hit by the semi.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Gallipolis Police and Fire Departments, Gallia County EMS, and Coroner’s Office helped at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say
Eric Alastaire Sneed
Man charged with murder after Morgantown shooting that left one dead, another injured
I-77 partially reopens following tractor-trailer rollover crash
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Moyer, Ronald Lee
Anthony James Tony Johnson Obit
Obituary: Johnson, Anthony James (Tony)

Latest News

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
W.Va. announces $147M opioid settlement with CVS, Walmart
Pediatric cancer research. Marietta noon lions club 2022
Marietta Noon Lions Club will host 5k for pediatric cancer awareness
Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse of two minors pleaded guilty in court Tuesday
Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse of two minors pleaded guilty in court Tuesday
The group discussed Amendment 2 and Amendment 4 on the November ballot that, if passed, would...
Town hall discussed amendments on November ballot that could change state Constitution