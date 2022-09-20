Parkersburg Actor’s Guild returning with new season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Actor’s Guild is returning for its newest season.

The Actor’s Guild is preparing for its first show this week with Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express.”

The group is putting the finishing touches on the show with set design and rehearsals before the first show this Friday, September 23.

Officials with the Actor’s Guild say that they are excited to also show off the improvements to the facility over the last few years.

“We’re always trying to improve our lighting and our sound systems. We’ve recently done some renovations here at the Actor’s Guild over the last couple of years. We’re still working on those renovations, hope to continue and finish those here in the near future. And we’re always looking for new equipment as we try to improve the guild here,” says Murder on the Orient Express asst. director, Pam Piggott.

Other shows that will be showing this season are “The Sound of Music,” “Grease” and “Newsies.”

For ticket information, you can contact the number 304-485-1300.

