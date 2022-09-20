Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse of two minors pleaded guilty in court Tuesday

Plea agreement leads to two felony charges against 70 year old
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Michael Deem pleaded guilty to two felony charges of sexual abuse in the first degree this morning.

70 year old Deem entered into a plea deal with the prosecution. As part of the plea agreement, he withdrew his previous plea of not guilty on two charges of sexual abuse in the first degree and entered the new plea of guilty and agreed to pay restitution to the victims.

The charges involved inappropriate touching of two children under the age of 12.

The agreement was agreed upon by the family, law enforcement, prosecution, and deem.

The prosecution stated that they wanted to spare the victims and the families.

Deem’s sentencing is set for November 29th at 1:30 P.M. and he faces two 5-25 year charges and a lifetime of being registered as a sex offender.

