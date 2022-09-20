Parkersburg man arrested for catalytic converter theft

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday for stealing a catalytic converter from a Frontier Communications truck, according to a Facebook post from the Parkersburg Police Department.

Joshua Gibson,38, was arrested and charged with grand larceny and destruction of property. Both charges are felony offenses.

On September 5, Gibson allegedly cut the catalytic converter off a 2015 Ford F550 truck parked outside Frontier’s location on Market Street.

Gibson was identified as the suspect through surveillance video and public assistance.

In an interview with law enforcement Gibson allegedly admitted to the theft.

Gibson was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court, where his bond was set at $10,000. He posted the bond and was released from custody.

