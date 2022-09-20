Police pursuit suspect pleads guilty to federal gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Southern District of West Virginia, Joshua Sprague, 42, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday, September 20, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On May 4, 2022, Sprague was arrested and charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, causing injury following a pursuit with police.

An officer had attempted a traffic stop on Sprague’s vehicle on Route 95 and Interstate 77. The pursuit began on I-77 northbound before entering Parkersburg via route 50, with speeds going about 100 miles per hour.

The car eventually wrecked just outside of Pioneer Honda and Astorg Auto on 7th Street, hitting another vehicle with a mother and daughter inside. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sprague ran away before being caught. He was in possession of a Ruger, model LCP, .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol at the time of his arrest.

He has prior felony convictions for malicious assault on a correctional officer, escape from an institution, and aggravated robbery. Sprague is currently at the South Central Regional Jail.

Sprague is scheduled to be sentenced on December 20 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

