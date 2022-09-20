Student Athlete of the Week: Mackenzie Mott
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Mackenzie Mott, a senior soccer player from Parkersburg South high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.
As a four year member of the Lady Patriots soccer team, Mackenzie has been a star on the field and in the classroom.
The Lady Patriots have been having a phenomenal season so far this year and Mackenzie is hoping that they can make it back to the playoffs.
