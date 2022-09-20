Town hall discussed amendments on November ballot that could change state Constitution

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Representatives from West Virginia’s center on budget and policy stopped in Parkersburg on their tour around the state to discuss amendments on the November ballot.

The town hall discussed two amendments on the November 8th ballot that could amend the state’s constitution if passed.

The purpose of the forum was to get information out, talk about some concerns, and make sure everyone knows what they’re voting for, according to officials.

The main topic was Amendment Two.

The “Property Tax Modernization Amendment” would give the West Virginia Legislature the ability to exempt certain classes of personal property from taxation.

Sean O’Leary is the group’s senior budget analyst. He said it’s important for each community to understand the amendment and know the impact the it’d have if passed.

“So a lot of time, we’ve been doing a lot of these all over the state, and property tax is complicated, the amendment is a little confusing, people don’t understand the difference between real property and personal property. So we’re just hoping everyone comes away understanding what they’re voting for in the fall, how important this revenue is to the community, what this money’s actually paying for here in Wood County, here in Parkersburg, and throughout the state and just be more informed when they go out to vote this fall.”

Amendment four was also briefly discussed at the town hall.

O’Leary said you can find more information on the policies and where they’re traveling to next on their website, Wvpolicy.org.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.