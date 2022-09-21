Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio.

Not many details are known at this time, but according to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks, crews were called to the scene shortly after 7 a.m.

Mincks says that while firefighters were putting the fire out, the body was found inside the trailer.

Mincks says multiple fire departments were on scene, and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office is headed there.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or the cause of death for the victim.

The Dunham Volunteer Fire Department, Wesley Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Coolville Volunteer Fire Department helped the Little Hocking Volunteer Department at the scene.

WTAP will have more information as it becomes available.

