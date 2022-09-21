Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax. (CNN, INFOWARS, AP IMAGES, GETTY IMAGES, POOL VIA WFSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones says she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week.

Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones and Infowars’ parent company liable by default last year for spreading the lie that the 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook school was a hoax.

Jones said Tuesday that he believes the judge’s rules will cause him to perjure himself on the stand. Jones is expected to testify Wednesday afternoon.

Bellis says she is prepared to speak with Jones before he appears in front of the jury to make sure he understands the court’s rulings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse of two minors pleaded guilty in court Tuesday
Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse of two minors pleaded guilty in court Tuesday
On September 5, Joshua Gibson allegedly cut the catalytic converter off a 2015 Ford F550 truck...
Parkersburg man arrested for catalytic converter theft
MGN
OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say
Officials found a body while fighting a trailer fire in Cutler, Ohio.
Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire

Latest News

FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct....
US Embassy in Cuba to process full immigrant visas in 2023
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022....
NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company
Las Vegas police said a woman was stabbed and killed while sleeping outside of a business.
Police: Man stabs, kills woman as she slept outside business
Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine
The vast majority of deaths among pregnant women and new mothers in the US were preventable,...
Most US pregnancy-related deaths are avoidable, CDC report says