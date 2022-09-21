Obituary: Haught, Raymond Leroy

Raymond Leroy Haught, 60, of Parkersburg, WV, died Sept. 18, 2022, at his residence.

He was born June 14, 1962, in Parkersburg, the son of the late Carol L. and Susan S. Malkowski Haught. Raymond had worked as a timber cutter for JP Hardwood, Don Rinehart, and various timber companies. He enjoyed 4-wheeler riding, hunting and visiting with people, and sitting on his porch.

He is survived by a daughter Trina Toncray (Robbie) of Parkersburg; brothers, Calvin Haught of LA and Carol Haught of Smithville; sisters, Kathy McDonald of Harrisville and Annalisa Dobbins (Edward) of Harrisville; and grandchildren, Zachary Hilkey, Jeremy Hilkey, Nathan Hilkey, Chelsea Morris and Robert Toncray.

Raymond was preceded in death by brothers Richard and Carlos Haught.

A memorial service will be held at 7 PM, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the funeral home to assist with expenses.

