Obituary: Jones, Helen Forbes

Helen Forbes Jones, age 88, a loving mother of two, passed away in the early hours of September 21, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Helen was born to Eugene and Elsie Forbes. Helen made her home in Belpre, Ohio. She was a homemaker and active in the community. She worked tirelessly for Belpre Congregational Church for over 50 years, helping to start the Belpre Area Ministry thrift store and outreach. She was also a proud member of the Ohio Child Conservation League.

Her joy was her family; she counted her son Todd and daughter Betsy as the bright spots of her life. She devoted herself to them thru volunteer activities, band boosters, church groups, and providing love and support. Anyone who knew Helen knew that she shared this same devotion with her extended family, a community of friends and acquaintances.

She also found joy in her work. She worked many happy hours for Jim McCutcheon auctions; this cultivated her love for antiques. Her work life temporarily ended with her retirement from GE but started again with her employment at Belpre Kroger Fuel Center, which allowed her to make new friends as well as catching up with old ones.

Helen was preceded in death by both parents, sister June Sayre and brother Paul Forbes.

She has left many behind to carry on her legacy. Her son Todd Jones (Cheryl) of Sumter, SC, and daughter Betsy Utt (Scott) of Davisville, WV; grandchildren, Christopher Jones (Shelly) and Amanda Brasington (Jamie), all of SC; Danielle Brookover (Josh) of Waverly, WV., Elizabeth Horton (Marlene Masalko) of Carrollton, OH., Rebekah Neff (Krys) of Vienna, WV., Vanessa Utt (Mark Harris) of Davie, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Connor Jones, Addilynn and Holden Brasington and Madison Vohs, Zander and Ezra Brookover, Gabe and Owen Horton, Rylie Kellar, Mikhal and Jade Neff, Aubree Utt, Amari, Marli, and Jayden Harris, former grandchild-in-law, Justin Horton of Canton, OH; and friend of many years, David Hornbeck, who was like another son to her.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, with Pastor Janet Richards officiating. The visitation will be Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 2:00 till the time of service.

