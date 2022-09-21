Obituary: Lucas, Matthew

Matthew Lucas Obit
Matthew Lucas Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 21, 2022
Matthew Lucas, 55, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on September 10, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center.

Matthew was born November 29, 1966, in Huntington, West Virginia, to his mother, Diana Kay (Mayes) Caltrider of Huntington, WV.

He was a man of many experiences in life. Matt never met a stranger, and he would have done anything for his friends and family.

Matthew is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Hutson-Lucas of Parkersburg, WV, sister Nicki Lucas of Huntington, WV, and brother Scott Martin of Huntington, WV.

As well as his mother, Diana, he is survived by his daughters Tiffany, Sara, and Rachel Corrigan of Huntington, WV, sons Matthew Corrigan of Huntington, WV, and Michael and Tyler Hutson of Parkersburg, WV, cousin Melissa Estep Adkins of Huntington, WV, very special grandchildren, as well as many other loved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and family.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

