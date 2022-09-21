Obituary: Ruddy, Dennis F.

Dennis F. Ruddy, 86, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Stonerise of Parkersburg. He was born December 31, 1935, a son of the late William Ruddy and Sophia Ribar Ruddy.

Dennis was a supervisor for 38 years at AT&T; after retirement, he was a handyman who could fix anything. He was a very generous and unselfish man. Also, Dennis was a member of the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Mission Church in Elizabeth, WV.

He is survived by one daughter, Amy Westbrook (Greg) of Mineral Wells, WV; two sons, Jeff Ruddy (Cameron) of Richmond, VA, and Joel Ruddy also of Richmond, VA; five grandchildren, Patrick Ruddy (Lexie), Brianna Thompson (Kolbye), Bryson Ruddy, Derek Westbrook (Abby), Blake Westbrook (Brooke); a sister-in-law, Carol Spiroff, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Wilhelm Ruddy, his brother William Edward Ruddy (Patricia L. Ruddy), and brother-in-law William Spiroff.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 PM Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Father George Nedeff and Pastor Adam Paff officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.

Characteristic of Dennis’s unselfish nature, he donated his body to the Human Gift Registry at West Virginia University in Morgantown.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Elizabeth Hungary of Catholic Mission Church, 24 Butternut Street Elizabeth, WV 26143.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lancaster House, Stonerise, and Belpre Landing for the love and care given to Dennis throughout this past year.

Dennis was never seen without his long sleeve plaid flannel shirts and jeans. The family requests the attendees honor Dennis’s memory by wearing their own plaid flannel shirts or dresses.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Ruddy family.

