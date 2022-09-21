Obituary: Swisher, Michael David

Michael David Swisher, 45, of Vienna, WV, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, the son of David Lee Swisher and the late Terri Deen Banks.

He was a Navy veteran serving on the USS Ticonderoga from 1995-1999 and was recently employed as kitchen manager at Grande Pointe Conference Center. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter and being outdoors.

Michael is survived by his daughter Faith Swisher of Parkersburg, his sisters Kathileen Orn (Jacob) of Vienna and Jessica Swisher of Parkersburg, nieces Sophia & Ava Orn of Vienna, aunt Ruth Sprouse of Parkersburg, and his Uncle Robert (Marcia) Flanagan of Ellenboro, as well as his cousins, stepbrothers, and many friends.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by grandparents Marjorie & Cliff Swisher, grandparents Wayne & Evadeen Flanagan, aunt Donna Collins, aunt Judy Collins, and Uncle James Swisher.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

