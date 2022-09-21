Obituary: Swisher, Michael David

Michael David Swisher Obit
Michael David Swisher Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michael David Swisher, 45, of Vienna, WV, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, the son of David Lee Swisher and the late Terri Deen Banks.

He was a Navy veteran serving on the USS Ticonderoga from 1995-1999 and was recently employed as kitchen manager at Grande Pointe Conference Center. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter and being outdoors.

Michael is survived by his daughter Faith Swisher of Parkersburg, his sisters Kathileen Orn (Jacob) of Vienna and Jessica Swisher of Parkersburg, nieces Sophia & Ava Orn of Vienna, aunt Ruth Sprouse of Parkersburg, and his Uncle Robert (Marcia) Flanagan of Ellenboro, as well as his cousins, stepbrothers, and many friends.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by grandparents Marjorie & Cliff Swisher, grandparents Wayne & Evadeen Flanagan, aunt Donna Collins, aunt Judy Collins, and Uncle James Swisher.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse of two minors pleaded guilty in court Tuesday
Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse of two minors pleaded guilty in court Tuesday
On September 5, Joshua Gibson allegedly cut the catalytic converter off a 2015 Ford F550 truck...
Parkersburg man arrested for catalytic converter theft
MGN
OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say
Officials found a body while fighting a trailer fire in Cutler, Ohio.
Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire

Latest News

Dennis F. Ruddy Obit
Obituary: Ruddy, Dennis F.
Matthew Lucas Obit
Obituary: Lucas, Matthew
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Haught, Raymond Leroy
Mary Ann Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Mary Ann