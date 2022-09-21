Obituary: Wilson, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Wilson Obit
Mary Ann Wilson Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 21, 2022
Mary Ann Wilson of Parkersburg died on September 16, 2022.

She was born September 26, 1932, in Liverpool, WV, the daughter of the late E.O. and Beulah Marshall Shimp. She was the wife of Charles E. Wilson, who preceded her in death.

Mrs. Wilson was employed by Dils Brothers Department Store and later became a licensed practical nurse providing compassionate care for patients for nearly 20 years. She was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra A. Wilson, a sister, Lucille M. Mitchell, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was one sister, Kathleen Valentine and a brother Billie E. Shimp.

Visitation is scheduled at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green Street, Parkersburg, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A graveside service and burial will be in the Liverpool Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the cemetery:

Liverpool Cemetery

c/o Billie L. Shimp

794 Sandy Hollow

Leroy, WV 25252

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Parkersburg is honored to serve the Wilson family.

