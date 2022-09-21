Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center held a recovery carnival

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center did something a little special for their patients.

The center held a carnival to celebrate National Recovery Month as a way to show support for their patients.

The carnival included games for the patients and their families to play.

The Clinical Director, Beth Plummer talked about the importance of this carnival.

Plummer said, “We’re here to support them. We are a welcoming place, where everyone is welcome. People are bringing their family members today, their children, things like that. We are really excited to create a sober positive activity for people who are trying to participate fully in society. They may not have a sober support circle yet, and so we are trying to provide that for them.”

Plummer went on to say that if you are interested in getting help to call or stop in their office.

For more information on the treatment center you can visit:

