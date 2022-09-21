Parkersburg-native to provide musical event at Peoples Bank Theatre

WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg-native to provide musical event at Peoples Bank Theatre
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg native is returning to the Mid-Ohio Valley to provide a night of music.

American Pops Orchestra founder and music director, Luke Frazier is doing a 90-minute concert highlighting the different forms of American music.

This concert will include everything like Broadway, country, gospel and bluegrass. Including some of the most acclaimed artists in these genres.

Frazier says that this performance is his way of giving back to the community that inspired his passion for music.

“Something I love about the Mid-Ohio Valley is this is an area that values community. And for me, I had a whole world of people who supported my musical endeavors and believed in me and gave me a chance,” says Frazier. “And so, I really think it’s my duty as I grow up, as I go out into the world, to always make sure that I am giving it back to this area that gave so much to me.”

The event will be Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. at Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta.

Frazier says this will be a part of a nationally televised special that will air later on New Year’s.

Marietta is the first of many stops during this tour.

For more information on tickets and the event you can click on this link find out more.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials found a body while fighting a trailer fire in Cutler, Ohio.
Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire
Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse of two minors pleaded guilty in court Tuesday
Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse of two minors pleaded guilty in court Tuesday
On September 5, Joshua Gibson allegedly cut the catalytic converter off a 2015 Ford F550 truck...
Parkersburg man arrested for catalytic converter theft
MGN
OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say

Latest News

OVU transcripts saved by local IT specialist when doing work on its campus in 2021
WTAP News @ 6 - OVU transcripts update
Washington County Board of Elections has received around 15 public records requests relating to...
Public Records requests about the elections are having an impact on local offices
Ohio Valley University transcript copies saved by local I.T. specialist, waiting to distribute
Ohio Valley University transcript copies saved by local I.T. specialist, waiting to distribute
Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center
Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center held a recovery carnival