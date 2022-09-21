Parkersburg-native to provide musical event at Peoples Bank Theatre

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg native is returning to the Mid-Ohio Valley to provide a night of music.

American Pops Orchestra founder and music director, Luke Frazier is doing a 90-minute concert highlighting the different forms of American music.

This concert will include everything like Broadway, country, gospel and bluegrass. Including some of the most acclaimed artists in these genres.

Frazier says that this performance is his way of giving back to the community that inspired his passion for music.

“Something I love about the Mid-Ohio Valley is this is an area that values community. And for me, I had a whole world of people who supported my musical endeavors and believed in me and gave me a chance,” says Frazier. “And so, I really think it’s my duty as I grow up, as I go out into the world, to always make sure that I am giving it back to this area that gave so much to me.”

The event will be Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. at Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta.

Frazier says this will be a part of a nationally televised special that will air later on New Year’s.

Marietta is the first of many stops during this tour.

For more information on tickets and the event you can click on this link find out more.

