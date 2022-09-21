Williamstown hosts Roane County volleyball team

WTAP News @ 11
By Evan Lasek
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets hosted the Roane County Raiders for a matchup on the volleyball court.

The Yellowjackets carried their dominant start to the season into the first set as their offense was on fire.

The second and third sets were much of the same as Williamstown completed the clean sweep in three straight sets over the Raiders.

