Arts and entertainment events happening September 22nd-25th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, September 22nd

Wesbanco Art Display at Wesbanco, 9 AM - 3 PM

Birth-Two Years Story Time at Emerson Ave Library, 10 AM

Pumpkin Palooza at Parkersburg Art Center, 10 AM - 1 PM

Barlow Fair at Barlow Fairgrounds, 11 AM - 4 PM

Diabetic Friendly Cooking Class at The Changed Plate, 1 PM

Riverboat Days - American Heritage at Ohio River Levee, 2:30 PM

Craft Free for All at Parkersburg Wood County Library, 4 PM - 6 PM

Free Adult Craft Night at Parkersburg Wood County Library, 5:30 PM

Pen Turning at BB2C Makerspace, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Friday, September 23rd

Barlow Fair at Barlow Fairgrounds

Volcano Days at Mountwood Park

Blennerhassett Island Cruise at Valley Gem Sternwheel, 6 PM - 8 PM

Wesbanco Art Display at Wesbanco, 9 AM - 4 PM

Preschool Story Time at Emerson Ave Library, 10 AM - 11 AM

Renaissance Cruise at Valley Gem Sternwheel, 6 PM - 8 PM

Concert and Dinner Series at Blennerhassett Hotel, 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at Actors Guild, 8 PM

SNL’s Alex Moffat at Templeton-Blackburn AMA, Ohio University

Saturday, September 24th

Barlow Fair at Barlow Fairgrounds

Volcano Days at Mountwood Park

Apple Cider Press Demo at River Cities Farmers Market, 8 AM

Fall Festival at River Cities Farmers Market at Downtown Marietta

Brunch with Mark Twain at Valley Gem Sternwheeler, 9 AM - 11 AM

Teen/Tween Acting Classes at 100 Mill Creek Rd, Marietta, 9:45 AM - 10:45 AM

Harvest Moon Festival at Parkersburg City Park, 10 AM

Family Gathering at Parkersburg City Park, 12 PM - 6 PM

Crawling for a Cure at Gators, 2 PM - 6 PM

5th Annual Tales and Ales at Masonic Park, Marietta, 5 PM to 9 PM

Sunday, September 25th

Barlow Fair at Barlow Fairgrounds

Volcano Days at Mountwood Park

Muskingham River Day Cruise at Valley Gem, 9 AM - 7 PM

Harvest Moon Festival at Parkersburg City Park, 10 AM - 6 PM

Oktoberfest at House of Wines, 1 PM - 4 PM

