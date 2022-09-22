Arts and entertainment events happening September 22nd-25th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsey Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - September 22nd
By Henry Grof
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, September 22nd

  • Wesbanco Art Display at Wesbanco, 9 AM - 3 PM
  • Birth-Two Years Story Time at Emerson Ave Library, 10 AM
  • Pumpkin Palooza at Parkersburg Art Center, 10 AM - 1 PM
  • Barlow Fair at Barlow Fairgrounds, 11 AM - 4 PM
  • Diabetic Friendly Cooking Class at The Changed Plate, 1 PM
  • Riverboat Days - American Heritage at Ohio River Levee, 2:30 PM
  • Craft Free for All at Parkersburg Wood County Library, 4 PM - 6 PM
  • Free Adult Craft Night at Parkersburg Wood County Library, 5:30 PM
  • Pen Turning at BB2C Makerspace, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Friday, September 23rd

  • Barlow Fair at Barlow Fairgrounds
  • Volcano Days at Mountwood Park
  • Blennerhassett Island Cruise at Valley Gem Sternwheel, 6 PM - 8 PM
  • Wesbanco Art Display at Wesbanco, 9 AM - 4 PM
  • Preschool Story Time at Emerson Ave Library, 10 AM - 11 AM
  • Renaissance Cruise at Valley Gem Sternwheel, 6 PM - 8 PM
  • Concert and Dinner Series at Blennerhassett Hotel, 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
  • Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at Actors Guild, 8 PM
  • SNL’s Alex Moffat at Templeton-Blackburn AMA, Ohio University

Saturday, September 24th

  • Barlow Fair at Barlow Fairgrounds
  • Volcano Days at Mountwood Park
  • Apple Cider Press Demo at River Cities Farmers Market, 8 AM
  • Fall Festival at River Cities Farmers Market at Downtown Marietta
  • Brunch with Mark Twain at Valley Gem Sternwheeler, 9 AM - 11 AM
  • Teen/Tween Acting Classes at 100 Mill Creek Rd, Marietta, 9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
  • Harvest Moon Festival at Parkersburg City Park, 10 AM
  • Family Gathering at Parkersburg City Park, 12 PM - 6 PM
  • Crawling for a Cure at Gators, 2 PM - 6 PM
  • 5th Annual Tales and Ales at Masonic Park, Marietta, 5 PM to 9 PM

Sunday, September 25th

  • Barlow Fair at Barlow Fairgrounds
  • Volcano Days at Mountwood Park
  • Muskingham River Day Cruise at Valley Gem, 9 AM - 7 PM
  • Harvest Moon Festival at Parkersburg City Park, 10 AM - 6 PM
  • Oktoberfest at House of Wines, 1 PM - 4 PM

