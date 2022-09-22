Arts and entertainment events happening September 22nd-25th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, September 22nd
- Wesbanco Art Display at Wesbanco, 9 AM - 3 PM
- Birth-Two Years Story Time at Emerson Ave Library, 10 AM
- Pumpkin Palooza at Parkersburg Art Center, 10 AM - 1 PM
- Barlow Fair at Barlow Fairgrounds, 11 AM - 4 PM
- Diabetic Friendly Cooking Class at The Changed Plate, 1 PM
- Riverboat Days - American Heritage at Ohio River Levee, 2:30 PM
- Craft Free for All at Parkersburg Wood County Library, 4 PM - 6 PM
- Free Adult Craft Night at Parkersburg Wood County Library, 5:30 PM
- Pen Turning at BB2C Makerspace, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Friday, September 23rd
- Barlow Fair at Barlow Fairgrounds
- Volcano Days at Mountwood Park
- Blennerhassett Island Cruise at Valley Gem Sternwheel, 6 PM - 8 PM
- Wesbanco Art Display at Wesbanco, 9 AM - 4 PM
- Preschool Story Time at Emerson Ave Library, 10 AM - 11 AM
- Renaissance Cruise at Valley Gem Sternwheel, 6 PM - 8 PM
- Concert and Dinner Series at Blennerhassett Hotel, 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
- Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at Actors Guild, 8 PM
- SNL’s Alex Moffat at Templeton-Blackburn AMA, Ohio University
Saturday, September 24th
- Barlow Fair at Barlow Fairgrounds
- Volcano Days at Mountwood Park
- Apple Cider Press Demo at River Cities Farmers Market, 8 AM
- Fall Festival at River Cities Farmers Market at Downtown Marietta
- Brunch with Mark Twain at Valley Gem Sternwheeler, 9 AM - 11 AM
- Teen/Tween Acting Classes at 100 Mill Creek Rd, Marietta, 9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
- Harvest Moon Festival at Parkersburg City Park, 10 AM
- Family Gathering at Parkersburg City Park, 12 PM - 6 PM
- Crawling for a Cure at Gators, 2 PM - 6 PM
- 5th Annual Tales and Ales at Masonic Park, Marietta, 5 PM to 9 PM
Sunday, September 25th
- Barlow Fair at Barlow Fairgrounds
- Volcano Days at Mountwood Park
- Muskingham River Day Cruise at Valley Gem, 9 AM - 7 PM
- Harvest Moon Festival at Parkersburg City Park, 10 AM - 6 PM
- Oktoberfest at House of Wines, 1 PM - 4 PM
