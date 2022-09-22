Obituary: Cottrell, Ernest G.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ernest G. Cottrell, 76, of Newport, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.  He was born October 21, 1945, at Fairmont, WV, to Marion and Dollie Runnions Cottrell.

Ernest retired from Frontier Local School District, where he was a mechanic and janitor.  He enjoyed hunting, gardening, nature, and his “girls.”  He was a well-known and liked neighborhood handyman.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Sept. 24) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  Burial will be in Newport Cemetery.  Friends may call at the funeral home before the service from 9 until 11.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials found a body while fighting a trailer fire in Cutler, Ohio.
Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire
On September 5, Joshua Gibson allegedly cut the catalytic converter off a 2015 Ford F550 truck...
Parkersburg man arrested for catalytic converter theft
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
2 children, ages 2 and 4, die in Ohio apartment fire
Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse of two minors pleaded guilty in court Tuesday
Parkersburg man accused of sexual abuse of two minors pleaded guilty in court Tuesday
MGN
OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Johnson, Kirby Eugene
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Parsons, Mary Ruth
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Rogers, Richard Allen
Helen Forbes Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Helen Forbes