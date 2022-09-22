Obituary: Cottrell, Ernest G.

Ernest G. Cottrell, 76, of Newport, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was born October 21, 1945, at Fairmont, WV, to Marion and Dollie Runnions Cottrell.

Ernest retired from Frontier Local School District, where he was a mechanic and janitor. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, nature, and his “girls.” He was a well-known and liked neighborhood handyman.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Sept. 24) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial will be in Newport Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home before the service from 9 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

