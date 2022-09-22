Obituary: Lemon, Alberta Modesitt

By Phillip Hickman
Sep. 22, 2022
Alberta  Modesitt Lemon, 92, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her residence.  She was born in Walker, WV, a daughter of the late Bert Webster and Alta Mae (Heck) Nichols.

She was an LPN and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital before retiring from Camden Clark.  She was a member of the First Assembly of God.  She enjoyed sewing, puzzles, reading, and traveling, especially to the beach.

She is survived by her son Daniel Modesitt, Jr. (Louise) of Concord, NC; three daughters Millie Hall (Thomas) of Parkersburg, Marie Modesitt of Charleston, SC, and Melody Shultz (David) of Winston Salem, NC; grandchildren Cheryl Lowery (Ed), Wendy Baucom (Trey), Dawn Fitz (Alan), Amy Hall, Marla Hitt, Josh Hitt (Carie), Christopher Shultz (Megan), Ashlyn Dorsey (Chris), Stephanie Johnson, Cindy King (Rob), and David Johnson (Jackie); eleven great-grandchildren; two brothers Paul Nichols (Loretta) and Eddie Nichols (Kathy); sister Clara Galloway (Bill); and Pam Sweet (who was like a daughter to her).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Daniel Howard Modesitt; her second husband, Robert James Lemon; daughter Gail McIntire; five brothers, Carl, George, Keith, Robert, and Holly Nichols; and a sister Dorothy Hughes.

Services will be Saturday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Dan Hess officiating.

Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Walker, WV.

Visitation will be Friday 6-8 PM and Saturday one hour prior to the service.

