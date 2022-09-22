Obituary: Parsons, Mary Ruth

Mary Ruth Parsons, 62, of Grantsville, WV, was called home by God on September 15, 2022, at Camden Clark.

She was born on August 9, 1960, the daughter of the late Berlon and Anna Mae Parsons.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by infant brother David and infant sister Rebecca; several aunts including Phyllis Richards, Jean Burrows, and Violet Parsons; several uncles including Doy Parsons and Howard Burrows; one son-in-law Brent W Butler, and one grandson Benjamin Blankenship.

Mary worked as a CNA for Calhoun General and several nursing homes along with private individual income care for multiple years. Mary knew no stranger and was a friend to all that knew her. Her talent for not knowing a stranger was from her caring attitude to wanting to help everyone who may need help which she did, and she was helping others up until the time of her death. Her helping others in any way she could be just part of her great, caring, kind, loving, and giving attitude. She always had that happy-go-lucky spirit. She was a loving, kind, caring mother, grandmother, and friend. When she was younger, she enjoyed many things like hunting, fishing, gardening, canning, 4-wheeler riding, and of course, helping others. Later in life, she enjoyed many things, including quilting, flower bed gardening, going to the music playing and dances at the West Fork, Big Otter, and other places with dancing and music. Her grandchildren and children sometimes went with her. She had a dear special friend she rode to these dances with, including her best friend Rose. She attended Sunday school at the Baptist Church in Grantsville, WV; she loved her church family very much and especially had a close relationship with Linda and John Farely, the teachers to who she looked up to.

She is survived by two children Deavin Butler of Millstone (Scottie Lockhart of Palestine, WV) and James Forrest Blankenship II of Big Bend; five grandchildren: Brooklyn Butler, Brent Butler, Gabriel Michael Dodd, all of Millstone, Samuel Blankenship, and Sahara Blankenship both of Lockney, WV with their mother Brandy Cottrill who Mary lovingly considered a second daughter and great friend.

Also, surviving is one very cherished and much loved Uncle Henry Richards; many cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Mary Zimmer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time.

The interment will be in Hunt Cemetery, Big Bend, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

