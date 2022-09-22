Obituary: Rogers, Richard Allen

Richard Allen Rogers, 39, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on September 18, 2022, in the comfort of his home.

He was born on July 2, 1983, in Grantsville, WV.

He enjoyed hunting, riding 4-wheelers with his buddies, and spending time with his kids and parents.

He is survived by his two children, Richard Allen Rogers II and Aydann Marie Rogers of Arnoldsburg; his parents, Roscoe and Helen Rogers, also of Arnoldsburg; two brothers, Kenny Rush (Patricia Rush) of Chloe, Anthony Rogers (Jennifer Rogers) of OH; a sister, Francis Settle of OH; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; George and Francis Rogers; Zella Murphy (Ed), and James Rush; a nephew Anthony George Rogers Jr; and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Chris Stout officiating. Public visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. The interment will be in the Bailey Cemetery on Beech Rd. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

