Winterplace general manager steps into new role, welcomes changes while holding on to core values

GHENT, W.Va. (WVVA) - “Ironically, I started as a lift operator just so I could ski for free...We’re all part of something we love, and that makes work a whole lot easier.”

These are the words of Josh Faber, who for the last 20 years, has worked in the mountain ski industry in a number of states all over the U.S., including New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Now, Faber’s expertise has brought him to The Mountain State as the newest general manager of Winterplace Ski Resort.

“I’ve skied ever since I was eight years old, so it’s over 30 years,” he shared. “And the fun part now is my kids. Being a father and a skier, you know, it helps translates that to our customers and get them the product they deserve.”

Faber joined the Winterplace team in Ghent in 2021. His first task was to understand the facility’s operation. And, in this year’s off-season, he and his team have worked to improve visitors’ experiences. This includes assisted boot fittings, which Faber says will help get skiers on the slopes more quickly.

“It [the rental department] is completely redesigned, reconfigured, and the entire process is going to be different to where I’m expecting our process to get from the parking lot onto the snow will be about 70 percent faster than what it’s been in the past.”

Yes, new changes are on the horizon at Winterplace, but Faber says Winterplace’s core family values will remain the same.

“That piece of, you know, getting outside with your kids, with your family in the wintertime...there’s nothing better, and it’s right here where we’re out- it’s [Winterplace] in a lot of people’s backyards and growing up as a kid I would have loved to have this as an option, so we just want to try and bring it back.”

Winterplace Ski Resort is set to open for its 40th season this December. When they do open, Faber says it will be a season-long celebration of the milestone, filled with events and activities for kids, live music events, food trucks and more.

