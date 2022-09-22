WVU STEAM TAC visited Jackson Middle School

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Cherish George had WVU STEAM TAC visit last year and decided to have them visit students again.

WVU STEAM TAC offers activities for students to do that are based off of real life projects.

Thursday, STEAM Specialist Angela McDaniel from WVU STEAM TAC helped the students work on hydraulic claws similar to ones that people with muscle issues use.

“The main thing is engagement. When you see them all engaged; helping each other, they are learning collaborative skills, and critical thinking skills. They are learning how everything integrates how all their subjects go together, and experience real world problems, and try to find a way to solve them.”

Right now WVU STEAM TAC offers activities for middle schoolers, but are looking to branch out to high schoolers in the future.

If you are a teacher and are interested in more about this program you can visit:

