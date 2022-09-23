BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Barlow Fair is taking place this weekend.

The fair started Thursday with some animal showings and tractor pulls.

They are having a parade today along with more animal showings and tractor pulls.

Fair Board President and Parade Marshall Joe Campbell talked about what the fair means to visitors.

Campbell said, “It’s really a homecoming. Last night there were people everywhere, and sometimes people will actually come in from far away. It’s maybe the only time you see your people once a year.”

There are numerous events scheduled through Sunday at the fair.

