Local kids With disabilities receive new adaptive bikes

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Most people remember their first bike and the joy it bought.

“He’s never really ridden a bike he’s always wanted to,” Bryan Buscow, a parent.

It’s an activity many of us take for granted but not 11-year-old Collin and his dad.

“Its hard to explain in words its an emotional side I see of him and its not a side I get to see a lot,” Bryan said.

Today, Collin received his first my-bike, an adaptive bike for children with disabilities thanks to Variety Children’s Charities.

“Charlie, my daughter, is sitting on the porch and everybody else is riding, so the kids were left out and this seemed a way to get them to have the same experiences we had. I remember the color of my first bike. We all have those moments, so this was giving them a great opportunity,” said Charlie Lavallee, CEO of Variety Children’s Charities.

Since 2014, Variety has partnered with Highmark West Virginia and the WV Black Bears. Together they’ve helped more than 500 kids in West Virginia get bikes, strollers, and other adaptive equipment.

“We are just humbled to be a part of this and seeing it as I told the children I express my happiness through tears and every time I see this it bring tears to my eyes wonderful day,” said Jim Fawcett, President of Highmark West Virginia.

The next bike giveaway is set for the week of Christmas, and if you want to learn more about Variety Children’s Charities mission you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

