Man reels in massive 250-pound marlin while on kayak

Jason Freitas says it took 3 hours and 45 minutes to reel in the 250-pound fish. (Source: KHNL)
By HNN Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A lengthy ride out to sea was worth it for a man in Hawaii who reeled in an impressive catch – off his kayak.

Jason Freitas said a massive marlin took him for the “ride of a lifetime” off South Kona, KHNL reports.

The black marlin weighed about 250 pounds.

Freitas said it took almost four hours to reel in the big fish because it dragged him for miles at speeds of up to 7 mph.

The kayaker said he was trying to catch some ahi or ono when heard a big splash behind him and saw a marlin jumping.

“I kind of just looked at it, grabbed my pole, reeled it in and I watched the slack of my line slowly come across toward the fish that hooked onto it,” Freitas said.

He said the catch was at the top of his bucket list since starting kayak fishing a year ago.

To celebrate his first marlin, Freitas said he smoked about 100 pounds of it for family and friends.

Copyright 2022 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Wine sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her adoptive parents in a house fire...
Madison Wine sentenced to life in prison for the death of her adoptive parents
Officials found a body while fighting a trailer fire in Cutler, Ohio.
UPDATE: Body identified in trailer fire on Wednesday
On September 5, Joshua Gibson allegedly cut the catalytic converter off a 2015 Ford F550 truck...
Parkersburg man arrested for catalytic converter theft
Ohio Valley University transcript copies saved by local I.T. specialist, waiting to distribute
Ohio Valley University transcript copies saved by local I.T. specialist, waiting to distribute
Michael David Swisher Obit
Obituary: Swisher, Michael David

Latest News

Christopher Martell faces two murder charges and two attempted murder charges.
Man arrested in stabbings of 4 homeless people within 1 week, police say
A man sets fire on his hand during protest at a match Team World's Diego Schwartzman against...
Laver Cup protester sets court, arm on fire, delays match
Fewer people are dying from cancer in the US with more survivors than ever before, according to...
Study: Cancer deaths continue to fall, more survivors than ever
Alex Jones stands outside the courtroom in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday. The conspiracy...
Jury sent home; Alex Jones testimony to continue next week
In a three-hour span, Corey Simon's car was stolen twice in Chicago. (WLS/COREY SIMON/CNN)
Man’s vehicle stolen twice in 1 day