Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre

Show to celebrate six decades
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre Friday September 30th at 8 P.M.

Marie said for her, this show is a celebration of six decades.

There will be a range of genres from country to opera. She mentioned hit songs like ‘’Meet Me in Montana’'.

Marie also said she has the opportunity for fans to come to sound-check. By calling ahead and booking that experience, you can hear songs and talk with her before the show, according to Osmond.

Marie said she loves Marietta, and when deciding on cities to add to her tour, Marietta was on her mind.

“...Coming back out of COVID, I was one of the first artists back on the road. I said people need joy they need love. They need hope. This fear is out there, and one of the things I said was let me look at a map and tell you places I feel like we want to go and spread some love and Marietta was one of them! No joke.”

She continued to explain how she wants to spread love and joy and wants to be a place of comfort for her fans.

Tickets for the show are still available and can be purchased on Peoples Bank Theatre’s website.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Wine sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her adoptive parents in a house fire...
Madison Wine sentenced to life in prison for the death of her adoptive parents
Officials found a body while fighting a trailer fire in Cutler, Ohio.
UPDATE: Body identified in trailer fire on Wednesday
On September 5, Joshua Gibson allegedly cut the catalytic converter off a 2015 Ford F550 truck...
Parkersburg man arrested for catalytic converter theft
Ohio Valley University transcript copies saved by local I.T. specialist, waiting to distribute
Ohio Valley University transcript copies saved by local I.T. specialist, waiting to distribute
Michael David Swisher Obit
Obituary: Swisher, Michael David

Latest News

Most Washington Co. voting locations are changing for the November elections
Washington County voters will be seeing changes to voting locations for the November elections.
Volcano Days
Volcano Days is returning to Mountwood Park this weekend
Barlow Fair
Barlow Fair is taking place this weekend
Beckley VAMC
Local union reps share concerns with Beckley VA staff shortages