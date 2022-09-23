MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre Friday September 30th at 8 P.M.

Marie said for her, this show is a celebration of six decades.

There will be a range of genres from country to opera. She mentioned hit songs like ‘’Meet Me in Montana’'.

Marie also said she has the opportunity for fans to come to sound-check. By calling ahead and booking that experience, you can hear songs and talk with her before the show, according to Osmond.

Marie said she loves Marietta, and when deciding on cities to add to her tour, Marietta was on her mind.

“...Coming back out of COVID, I was one of the first artists back on the road. I said people need joy they need love. They need hope. This fear is out there, and one of the things I said was let me look at a map and tell you places I feel like we want to go and spread some love and Marietta was one of them! No joke.”

She continued to explain how she wants to spread love and joy and wants to be a place of comfort for her fans.

Tickets for the show are still available and can be purchased on Peoples Bank Theatre’s website.

