Obituary: Bennett, Gary Cecil

Gary Cecil Bennett, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away September 22, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born on April 15, 1942, in McFarland, WV, the son of the late Arza Cecil and Ella Gay Mackey Bennett.

Gary owned and operated Bennett’s Plumbing for close to thirty years, working all around the Mid-Ohio Valley. He will be remembered for his hard work ethic and attention to detail in his plumbing projects. Gary always enjoyed new and late model automobiles, especially Ford trucks, and watching NASCAR. He enjoyed time with his favorite dog, Babe, who recently passed away. Gary, along with his wife Lisa, recently accepted Christ as their Lord and Savior.

Gary is survived by his wife Lisa Deem Bennett, children Doug Hart (Sandra) Cecilia Fluharty, step-son Virgil McCormick, seven grandchildren, William, Michael, Preston, Alexis, Aarian, Jessica, and Brittany and eight great-grandchildren and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be at 11 am Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Nutter Cemetery near McFarland, WV. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 on Monday and for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

