Obituary: Nutter, Eddie Allen
Eddie Allen Nutter, 70, of Belpre, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 1, 1951, in Richwood, WV. A son of the late Orange and Virginia Webb Nutter.
Ed was self-employed, and along with his wife, he was the owner of a Civil War Sutlery. He was Santa Claus at the Grand Central Mall from 2007-2017, bringing Christmas cheer to many children. He was a substitute teacher grades K-12 for the Belpre school system. He was a member of Tri-City Baptist Church in Parkersburg for 39 years.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 39 years, Deborah Holbert Nutter; two daughters, Jennifer Thompson (Adam) of Coolville, OH, and Cynthia Nutter of South Carolina; two sons, Chad Russell of Coolville, OH, and Jonathan Nutter of Georgia; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Janet Matheny, of Vienna; two brothers, Larry Nutter (Rebecca) of Florida, Randy Nutter (Judy) of St. Marys, WV; mother in law, Ruth Holbert of Belpre, OH; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Matheny; one brother, Dudley Nutter, and father-in-law, Darrell Holbert.
Funeral services will be 11 AM Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Tri-City Baptist Church, with Pastors Joe Ward and Alan Farley officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 6 PM- 8 PM Monday, September 26, at the Tri-City Baptist Church and one hour prior to services Tuesday.
The family requests donations can be made to the Tri-City Baptist Church Benevolent fund. 913 Grandview Manor, Parkersburg, WV 26101.
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre, Ohio is honored to serve the Nutter family.
