Obituary: Palmer-Snider, Betty Louise

Betty Louise Palmer-Snider, 95, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on August 22, 2022, at Crimson Peaks Assisted Living Center.

She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia April 4, 1927, a daughter of the late Sutton Jay Palmer and Clara Lenora Balderson-Palmer.

Betty was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and Salem College of West Virginia.

She was a member of 7th St. United Methodist Church, and she enjoyed church activities, flower gardening, quilting, family, and friends

Betty was a very strong Christian Woman and was active in church. She had a remarkable sense of humor throughout her entire life and was a major source of support to her late husband, Basil Snider Jr., whom she married on August 17, 19

47, family, and friends.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia Marie Snider-Gerber (Kirk) of Mesa, Arizona, David Snider (Linda) of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, and Brian Jay Snider (Kate) of North Chesterfield, Virginia. Additionally, Betty is survived by seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, as well as multiple nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Basil Snider Jr., and two brothers, Robert B. Palmer and James E. Palmer.

The service will be Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Pastor Saundra Boley officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Friday, September 30, 2022, at the funeral home from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Note: Livestreaming of Memorial Service will also be available as a convenient option for those unavailable to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests considering donations made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America alzfdn.org (866) 232-8484.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

