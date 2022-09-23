Obituary: Peggs, Gerald G.

Gerald G. Peggs, 37, of Parkersburg, passed away on September 20, 2022.

He was born December 28, 1984, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Phillip Wayne Peggs, Sr., and Victoria Lynn George Peggs. He was a graduate of PHs and enjoyed model cars, fishing, hunting, and camping. He worked as a diesel mechanic with Atlas Trucking of Parkersburg.

Gerald is survived by a son, Preston Edward Peggs, and his mother, Rebecca Santee, both of Parkersburg; a brother, Phillip W. Peggs, Jr of Parkersburg; two nieces, Mary Jane and Sarah Marie; and three nephews, Barry James Peggs, Chase Townsend, and Noah Townsend.

There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Peggs family.

