Obituary: Peggs, Gerald G.

Gerald G. Peggs Obit
Gerald G. Peggs Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gerald G. Peggs, 37, of Parkersburg, passed away on September 20, 2022.

He was born December 28, 1984, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Phillip Wayne Peggs, Sr., and Victoria Lynn George Peggs. He was a graduate of PHs and enjoyed model cars, fishing, hunting, and camping. He worked as a diesel mechanic with Atlas Trucking of Parkersburg.

Gerald is survived by a son, Preston Edward Peggs, and his mother, Rebecca Santee, both of Parkersburg; a brother, Phillip W. Peggs, Jr of Parkersburg; two nieces, Mary Jane and Sarah Marie; and three nephews, Barry James Peggs, Chase Townsend, and Noah Townsend.

There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Peggs family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Wine sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her adoptive parents in a house fire...
Madison Wine sentenced to life in prison for the death of her adoptive parents
Officials found a body while fighting a trailer fire in Cutler, Ohio.
UPDATE: Body identified in trailer fire on Wednesday
On September 5, Joshua Gibson allegedly cut the catalytic converter off a 2015 Ford F550 truck...
Parkersburg man arrested for catalytic converter theft
Ohio Valley University transcript copies saved by local I.T. specialist, waiting to distribute
Ohio Valley University transcript copies saved by local I.T. specialist, waiting to distribute
Michael David Swisher Obit
Obituary: Swisher, Michael David

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bennett, Gary Cecil
Eddie Allen Nutter Obit
Obituary: Nutter, Eddie Allen
Vaughn E. Thacker Obit
Obituary: Thacker, Vaughn E.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Postlewait, Howard Lee