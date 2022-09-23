Obituary: Postlewait, Howard Lee

By Phillip Hickman
Howard Lee Postlewait, 83, of Parkesburg, WV, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus.  He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late Carl E. and Glennis Pearl (Harper) Postlewait.

He was an electrician and worked at Stork Bakery and Coldwater Creek before retirement.

He is survived by his sister Lois Gray and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Harriette (Ferry) Postlewait, and his two brothers, Denzil Postlewait and Carl Keith Postlewait.

According to his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. The inurnment was at Mt. Olivet Cemetery next to his wife. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, assisted the family with cremation arrangements.

