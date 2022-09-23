Obituary: Thacker, Vaughn E.

Vaughn E. Thacker, 66, of Marietta, passed away at 9:10 am, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 14, 1956, in Marietta, a son of Clifford and Mabel Burchett Thacker. Vaughn was a freelance construction worker. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose.

Vaughn is survived by his fiancé Rebecca McKitrick, children: Jessica (Ron) Rummer, Amanda (Evan) Lightner, and Angela (Scott) Thacker, all of Marietta, and Chase (Danae Simmons) Thacker of Portsmouth, step-children, Jessica (Mathais) Dungan and Sean (Lexi) McKitrick, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Dwight Thacker of Florida and David Thacker of Marietta, and sister Donita Thacker.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters: Diane Carpenter, Doris Drayer, and Jackie Boyce.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Sept. 26) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in Waterford Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.