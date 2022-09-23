Volcano Days is returning to Mountwood Park this weekend

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Volcano Days is returning to Mountwood Park for the first time in 3 years.

COVID put a hold on Volcano Days over the past few years, but everyone is excited to return.

There are numerous vendors and food options available that have been at Volcano Days before, as well as some new vendors.

Wood County Parks Director, Jeremy Cross, talked about what you might see and learn at Volcano Days.

“Some of the history of Mountwood park, and some of the local crafters that are in the area. Just come out and enjoy the park, and everything Volcano Days has to offer.”

Information about the engines that are available for viewing was shared by Paul Tingler who is a member of the Wood County Flywheelers.

“Have a general idea what people had to do to get jobs done 100 years go, before we had electricity. These engines powered the necessary parts of family life like electric motors do today.”

Along with learning about Mountwood Park and Volcano Days, most vendors have reason on why they attend, and what they do.

Dave Fourqurean is a leather crafter at Volcano Days, but he didn’t start out working with leather.

Fourqurean said, “An old guy that used to come here; he was passing away and in his last few years he took me under his wing. I used to make wood stuff, and he saw that I needed something else to do.”

Route 31 - 50 Community Association of Deerwalk sells apple butter every year and one member, Charlene Ketterman, talks about why.

Ketterman said, “Selling apple butter. That’s our goal every time; to sell apple butter. It helps the community. We help people with burn outs, people who have been in car wrecks or something and go some place else for the hospital. The family travels back and forth, and we help them out a little bit. Just a lot of different reasons.

On top of some new vendors, they are also going to have Easy Rider buses to shuttle people to and from their cars.

Volcano Days will run Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.

For more information you can visit:

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.