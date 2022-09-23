Washington County voters will be seeing changes to voting locations for the November elections.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Washington County voters will be seeing changes to their voting locations for the November elections.

Washington County board of elections have been partnering with the superintendents for the county’s schools for about a year to set up these new locations.

According to Karen Pawloski, the Washington County Board of Elections Deputy Director, the schools are better able to handle crowds, have more accessible parking, and provide better and safer electricity for the voting machines.

Pawloski said the board of elections wanted to wait to release the new location information until after all of the previous elections to make sure there was no confusion .

She said this is an important election and having the voting at the schools makes it easy for everyone to go out and vote.

“I think going to the schools provides a better environment. It’s a way for the schools to showcase their facilities, and I think it’s going to be better all around for all of the Washington County Voters... This is an important election. We’re electing our Congress in this election. There’s a huge statewide Senate race. As well as all of the statewide offices and Governor. So this is probably going to be close to what the numbers we had in 2020.”

Pawloski said all voters in the county will be receiving a brightly colored postcard letting them know and informing them of where their new location will be. They’re also in the process of getting sandwich boards to put around the county like at the public libraries, and court house, and city buildings. She also reminded that voters have until October 11th to call or go to their website to request an absentee ballot.

If you don’t want to vote in person at new location, you can request an absentee ballot, according to Pawloski.

She said voters can call office or go to website to request the absentee ballots until October 11th. The first day for the ballots to be sent is October 12th, the first day of early voting.

There are 28 days of early voting in Ohio.

NEW VOTING LOCATIONS AND CHANGES:

If you voted here You now vote here Belpre Church of Christ Belpre High School First Church of the Nazarene Washington Co. Jr. Fair Building Knights of Columbus Washington Co. Jr. Fair Building Lighthouse Baptist Church Warren High School New Matamoras Public Library New Matamoras Elementary School Newport United Methodist Church Newport Elementary School Pinehurst Christian Church Washington Co. Career Center Porterfield Baptist Church Warren High School Lower Paw Paw Church Salem Liberty Elementary School St. Bernarnds Catholic Church Waterford Elementary School Gym Watertown VFD Waterford Elementary School Gym

THIS LOCATION DID NOT CHANGE

If you voted here You STILL vote here Marietta TWP REC Center Washington Co Jr. Fair Building

