Washington County voters will be seeing changes to voting locations for the November elections.

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Washington County voters will be seeing changes to their voting locations for the November elections.

Washington County board of elections have been partnering with the superintendents for the county’s schools for about a year to set up these new locations.

According to Karen Pawloski, the Washington County Board of Elections Deputy Director, the schools are better able to handle crowds, have more accessible parking, and provide better and safer electricity for the voting machines.

Pawloski said the board of elections wanted to wait to release the new location information until after all of the previous elections to make sure there was no confusion .

She said this is an important election and having the voting at the schools makes it easy for everyone to go out and vote.

“I think going to the schools provides a better environment. It’s a way for the schools to showcase their facilities, and I think it’s going to be better all around for all of the Washington County Voters... This is an important election. We’re electing our Congress in this election. There’s a huge statewide Senate race. As well as all of the statewide offices and Governor. So this is probably going to be close to what the numbers we had in 2020.”

Pawloski said all voters in the county will be receiving a brightly colored postcard letting them know and informing them of where their new location will be. They’re also in the process of getting sandwich boards to put around the county like at the public libraries, and court house, and city buildings. She also reminded that voters have until October 11th to call or go to their website to request an absentee ballot.

If you don’t want to vote in person at new location, you can request an absentee ballot, according to Pawloski.

She said voters can call office or go to website to request the absentee ballots until October 11th. The first day for the ballots to be sent is October 12th, the first day of early voting.

There are 28 days of early voting in Ohio.

NEW VOTING LOCATIONS AND CHANGES:

If you voted hereYou now vote here
Belpre Church of ChristBelpre High School
First Church of the NazareneWashington Co. Jr. Fair Building
Knights of ColumbusWashington Co. Jr. Fair Building
Lighthouse Baptist ChurchWarren High School
New Matamoras Public LibraryNew Matamoras Elementary School
Newport United Methodist ChurchNewport Elementary School
Pinehurst Christian ChurchWashington Co. Career Center
Porterfield Baptist ChurchWarren High School
Lower Paw Paw ChurchSalem Liberty Elementary School
St. Bernarnds Catholic ChurchWaterford Elementary School Gym
Watertown VFDWaterford Elementary School Gym

THIS LOCATION DID NOT CHANGE

If you voted hereYou STILL vote here
Marietta TWP REC CenterWashington Co Jr. Fair Building

