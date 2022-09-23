Williamstown hosts Ritchie County for rematch of Class A State Volleyball Championship
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -
In a rematch of last years volleyball state championship, the Williamstown Yellowjackets hosted the Ritchie County Rebels on the court.
It was a hard fought battle the whole match as the Yellowjackets and Rebels fought it out.
It was the Yellowjackets who defended their title with a 3-1 match win over Ritchie County.
