Williamstown hosts Ritchie County for rematch of Class A State Volleyball Championship

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In a rematch of last years volleyball state championship, the Williamstown Yellowjackets hosted the Ritchie County Rebels on the court.

It was a hard fought battle the whole match as the Yellowjackets and Rebels fought it out.

It was the Yellowjackets who defended their title with a 3-1 match win over Ritchie County.

