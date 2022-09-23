WVU Student Life Hall of Fame, Outstanding Achievement Award honorees announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three innovative and dedicated leaders are being honored for their outstanding contributions to West Virginia University.

WVU’s Division of Student Life will recognize the 2022 Hall of Fame and Outstanding Achievement Award recipients during a ceremony at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Mountainlair Ballrooms.

The Student Life Outstanding Achievement Award will be presented to Cathy Orndorff while David Friend and Kim Mosby join the Student Life Hall of Fame.

The following leader will be presented the Student Life Outstanding Achievement Award:

Cathy Orndorff A seasoned leader who works to advance the University’s mission and brand awareness, Orndorff currently serves as the director of University Relations Digital Services, a unit she has built up from the ground level. Under her leadership, WVU has created a strong online presence that reaches a wider audience through increased accessibility. Orndorff has played a key role in designing more user-friendly websites that are vital for recruitment and retention and often the first point of communication with prospective students and parents. She also serves as a mentor to student workers and many of her mentees have gone on to become full-time employees at the University. Nov. 7 will mark her 21st year at WVU.



The following will be joining the Student Life Hall of Fame:

David Friend Food Service Director Magazine in April 2007. Prior to his departure from the University in 2019, Friend served as the executive director of WVU Dining Services where he supervised more than 1,000 staff and student employees. During his tenure, he was instrumental in establishing name-brand franchises as part of the dining options on campus. Friend also oversaw the award-winning Healthy U Program that offered low-fat, low-calorie menus mixed with educational activities and dietary counseling. He also provided administrative support for dining operations on the Beckley and Keyser campuses and was named “Food Service Director of the Month” byin April 2007.

Kim Mosby Mosby retired as senior associate dean of Student Life in June 2022 after more than 30 years of developing programs and launching initiatives to engage, support and enrich the lives of WVU students. At the time of her retirement, she oversaw Campus and Community Life, served as the student advocate, CARE Team chair and administered the Betty Boyd Loan Fund and the Kenneth and Carolyn Gray Emergency Grant Fund. During her tenure, she oversaw off-campus housing, commuter freshmen programs, nontraditional student programs, judicial programs and crisis response. Prior to her time with Student Life, Mosby worked for six years in medical records at WVU Medicine.



