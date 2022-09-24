2022 Football Frenzy Week 6 Recap

Scores and highlights from Week 6 of M.O.V. High School football
By Ryan Wilson and Evan Lasek
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Football Frenzy Week 6 Feature Package
Football Frenzy Week 6 Play of the Night

Football season in the Mid-Ohio Valley is halfway over, and some top teams had some road tests on the gridiron on Friday night.

The Ritchie County Rebels were shut out at home on their new turf field by their rivals in the Doddridge County Bulldogs 32-0.

The Williamstown Yellowjackets remain undefeated after shutting out the Marietta Tigers 47-0.

The top ranked Parkersburg South Patriots got another huge win on the road against John Marshall 55-16.

The Parkersburg Big Reds dropped their second straight game on the road, falling to Cabell Midland 31-10.

In a Division VII Washington County showdown, the Waterford Wildcats shut out the Frontier Cougars 41-0.

The Fort Frye Cadets were in a close game, but dropped one to Linsly 41-38 on a game-winning field goal.

Ravenswood gets their second win of the season, taking down Sherman 21-14.

The Belpre Golden Eagles fell on the road to South Gallia 59-3.

And the Warren Warriors drop one on the road to Point Pleasant 44-0.

