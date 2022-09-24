3 baby chimps abducted from animal sanctuary; abductors demanding ransom money

Three chimpanzees were abducted from a Congo animal sanctuary and the kidnappers are demanding ransom. (Source: Jeunes Animaux Confisqués au Katanga)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - Three baby chimpanzees were abducted from an animal sanctuary in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The sanctuary said it is facing ransom demands for money after the animals were stolen.

The incident reportedly happened on Sept. 9 around 3 a.m. when kidnappers broke into the sanctuary and took the animals.

Hours later, the abductors reportedly sent the owners messages and videos demanding money for the chimpanzees’ return.

The sanctuary said they would not pay any ransom because it would set a bad precedent.

Authorities are investigating the incident and said they are trying to identify the kidnappers.

Representatives with the sanctuary said this is the first time something like this has happened involving their animals.

