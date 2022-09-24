Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man who is believed to be one of Marietta’s biggest drug traffickers has been caught.

The investigation that lead to Ivan Burton’s arrest involved the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, and the FBI.

Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said local law enforcement surveillance detected Burton visiting an address on Franklin Street Thursday night. Then law enforcement started following him and found out the FBI had a warrant out for his arrest for distributing meth. Mincks said that’s when local law enforcement contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, which conducted the arrest.

Following the arrest, the Washington County SWAT team and the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at the Franklin Street location, where they found about nine ounces of crack cocaine and meth and nine firearms.

“Of course we’re trying to cut off the supply that’s coming into our area and nine ounces, that’s a huge supply. And of course we feel that, by cutting off the supply, hopefully we’ll be able to prevent maybe people having overdoses and maybe saving some lives,” Mincks said.

Four people found at the Franklin Street location were arrested as well.

Russel and Christy McCabe were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Two others were arrested and charged with probation violations.

Russel is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Christy is being held on a $15,000 bond.

The two arrested for probation violations have been released.

According to Mincks, Burton is a fairly well-known drug trafficker in southeast Ohio and parts of northern West Virginia.

Burton lives in the Columbus area.

