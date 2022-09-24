Local shop chooses shirt design to supports ‘Autism Speaks’ foundation

By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carsyn Cunningham is a 26 year old artist that was diagnosed with autism when he was just three-years-old.

He has since learned to express himself and his vision of the world through artwork.

Recently that passion for art has paid off with his shirt design being selected by the hat and shirt shop.

T-shirt fundraiser for Autism Speaks foundation
T-shirt fundraiser for Autism Speaks foundation(Kheron Alston)

This design has been years in the making for Carsyn and he is just excited it has finally paid off.

“I originally made this back in 2018 and as you can see it didn’t really have this much detail on it but this year, I remade this, and it has the detail I was expecting it to have,” Cunningham said.

Making the decision to not only choose Carsyn’s design but help raise money and awareness for autism was a no-brainer for Rob Shotwell of the hat and shirt shop.

“When we found out that Carsyn had made the design for the front of the cover we wanted to use that design we thought we would tie it all together and bring some awareness to Autism and the foundation he supports ‘Autism Speaks’,” Shotwell said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wood County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a lawsuit against several Wood County officials...
Wood Co. Sheriff Deputy filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of Wood Co.
Madison Wine sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her adoptive parents in a house fire...
Madison Wine sentenced to life in prison for the death of her adoptive parents
Local law enforcement and the FBI worked together to arrest Ivan Burton.
Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker
Officials found a body while fighting a trailer fire in Cutler, Ohio.
UPDATE: Body identified in trailer fire on Wednesday
Senior Cassie Bowsher has played on the Ravenswood High School football team for three years....
This is Home: Cassie Bowsher makes history as the first female player to score for Ravenswood football team

Latest News

National preparedness month. Stop the bleed class
MOV Health Department holds ‘stop the bleed’ class for national preparedness month
Cassie Bowsher makes history as the first female player to score for Ravenswood football team
WTAP News @ 6 -This is Home: Cassie Bowsher
Local law enforcement and the FBI worked together to arrest Ivan Burton.
Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker
Interest rate hikes are meant to get inflation under control.
The Federal Reserve implements another steep interest rate hike: what this means